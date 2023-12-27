Naperville launches new disposal program for sharps and medical needles

The City of Naperville has launched a new program called the Naperville Residential Sharps Disposal Program. The program allows residents a free and safe way to dispose of medical needles.

How the program works

On January 2, Naperville residents will be able to stop by the Naperville Fire Department (NFD) Administration Building at 1380 Aurora Ave. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, to pick up sharps collection containers.

The collection containers are quart-sized and can hold 36 one-cc syringes. In order for containers with syringes to be collected, residents must insert the sharp point first into the container and secure the lid.

Residents can dispose of the sealed containers at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility (HHW) located at 156 Fort Hill Drive on the weekends between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The program is free to residents and no drop-off appointment is needed.

A $35,000 grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) is funding the program through the Residential Sharps Collection Program which provides the City of Naperville a grant of up to $35,000.

“This program is an important supplement to our Prescription Drug Drop Box Program that has provided residents with a way to dispose of unused medication for over a decade. We thank the IEPA for this generous grant to establish the Naperville residential sharps disposal program – it’s an investment in the health and safety of our community,” said Scott Salela, the NFD’s Division Chief.

The program will run until June 30, 2024. More information on the program can be found on the City of Naperville website.

