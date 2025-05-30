Naperville launches textile, food scrap recycling initiatives

Naperville residents will have two more recycling programs to use as of June 2.

Food Scrap Composting Program helps decrease food waste in landfills

The first is the Food Scrap Composting Program. The city of Naperville partnered with Groot Industries for this initiative, which offers residents a spot to drop off their food scraps.

The program had been piloted in 2024, with this year’s program largely mirroring the first, with drop-offs accepted at the CNG Station, 1720 W. Jefferson Ave., as well as the city-owned parking lot at 91st Street and Wolf’s Crossing Road.

Food waste that can be disposed of at those spots include:

Fruits and vegetables

Pastas

Breads

Crackers

Meat/bones

Cereals

Items should not have any stickers or packaging and should be brought to the drop-off in the resident’s own container for dumping into on-site bins. Groot will then pick up the waste for composting.

The bins will be available 24/7.

One change from the pilot program: this year, yard waste like grass clippings will not be accepted – only food waste. That change was made so that the city can better evaluate the program, and to help maintain the quality of the material composted.

Clothing and Textile Recycling Program being piloted

The second program is for recycling clothes and textiles. This initiative is a collaboration between the city of Naperville, DuPage County, eWorks, and RewearAble.

Residents are invited to drop off the following items at the city’s Environmental Collection Campus, at 156 Fort Hill Drive:

Clothing

Shoes (must be matched, and tied/banded together)

Bedding/sheets

Towels

Other household textiles in worn condition

Items can be put in a box or bag, which should not be sealed.

Anything that can’t be reused in its original form will be transformed into some other functional object, such as a cleaning rag, insulation or packing material, or carpeting. More information about which items can and cannot be dropped off can be found on the city’s website. The textile recycling site will be available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

‘More opportunities than ever to make sustainable choices’

Both programs will be operational from Monday, June 2 to Friday, August 29. The programs will then be evaluated to determine whether they’ll go forward.

The city noted in a press release that it hoped the addition of the two programs would prove to be a convenience to residents who want to recycle.

“Residents have more opportunities than ever to make sustainable choices, thanks to increased awareness, innovative ideas, and support from local organizations such as the ones we are partnering with for these two new recycling programs,” said Naperville Sustainability Manager Ben Mjolsness in the release. “We’re grateful to these organizations as well as the residents who help create a more sustainable community by participating in all of the recycling options the City provides.”

