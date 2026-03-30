Naperville launching 2026 community survey

The city of Naperville is asking residents to weigh in on city services and quality of life.

Naperville survey

Beginning Monday April 6, the 2026 National Community Survey, will be mailed to randomly selected households, with both a paper copy and an access code for an online option. The random nature is intended to reduce bias, cover all areas of Naperville, and ensure statistically valid data by zip code.

Starting May 11, the same survey will be open to all residents but only online. Both the random and open surveys will be available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin and can be taken through June 1. Both will have the same questions, but the open participation survey will ask for participants’ zip codes. Completion is said to take about 15 minutes and responses are confidential, according to a press release from the city.

“Shaping Naperville’s future”

City officials are partnering with the independent research firm and civic engagement company Polco to administer the survey. The feedback, they say, will play a key role in “shaping Naperville’s future,” including strategic priorities and the 2027 city budget.

“Launching a community survey every few years allows the city to better understand residents’ opinions of City services and helps us identify where we are meeting resident expectations and where gaps exist, said City Manager Doug Krieger. “The survey data will guide future decision-making, including the allocation of City resources and project prioritization.”

The Naperville survey will gather opinions across ten elements of community livability, including economy, mobility, utilities, safety, and more. According to city staff, the NCS results give the city of Naperville an opportunity to “identify areas of strength and improvement, and benchmark performance against other communities across the country.” It follows a recommendation from the city’s Bridge to 2023 Priorities Plan to conduct a statistically valid survey every few years to help decision-makers assess resident satisfaction. Results from the survey will be shared with the community later this summer.

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