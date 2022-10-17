The Naperville Little League has plans to donate $200,000 to the Naperville Park District for two new synthetic turf baseball fields. During Thursday’s Naperville Park Board meeting, park district executive director Brad Wilson said an agreement will be created which will lay out the steps required for turf installation, field scheduling and maintenance.

New Synthetic Turf

The turf fields will replace current grass fields in two of the district’s parks. The fields planned to be replaced are DuPage River Sports Complex Field 5 and Memorial Field at Knoch Park.

The new turf will provide a more consistent playing surface that works better with inclement weather than real grass. It will also cut down on field prep time. The Naperville Park District is also considering the use of CoolPlay, a product by the company FieldTurf which reduces the field temperature on hot days.

“It was a very generous donation from Naperville Little League baseball,” said Wilson. “We’re excited about partnering with them through this donation to convert two of the fields.”

The DuPage River complex field is expected to be completed in 2023 and Knoch Park in 2024.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

