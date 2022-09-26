Naperville Location of Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Opens

The Naperville location of Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is now open.

First Shuckin’ Shack In Illinois

The new seafood spot comes to town thanks to Kyle Howard. According to a press release, the Geneva resident left his 20-year corporate career to open the chain’s first franchise location in Illinois. Owning a restaurant was a long-time dream for the “corporate career veteran turned foodie.”

Grand Opening

Yesterday the restaurant hosted its grand opening, with live music from the Fresh & Raw Tour featuring CJ Solar, Warren Garrett and Luc Alexander. One lucky attendee won free seafood for a year.

The grand opening was also a fundraising event, netting $650 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Details

As per the name, the star attraction on the menu is oysters, with a variety of other seafood in the mix, along with wings, salads and more. The first location was launched in Carolina Beach, North Carolina by Matt Piccinin and Sean Cook, after they noticed a lack of an oyster bars in their area. There are now more than 15 locations spread out among six different states, with a new location in Texas soon to bring that count to seven.

The Naperville Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is located at 8 W. Gartner Road.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

