Naperville lottery sales surge with $1.4B Powerball jackpot

With a Powerball jackpot currently at $1.4 billion, people are flocking to local lottery sales spots to buy what they hope will be a lucky winning ticket.

Business bump at Oswald’s with billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

That includes places like Oswald’s Pharmacy in Naperville.

“Whenever the lotto, Megamillions, Powerball, gets big, we notice a lot more foot traffic. And usually, a game this big getting into the billion dollars, I think we’re almost ten times what our daily sales are on average. So people get excited, and everyone wants a chance to win,” said Alex Anderson, owner of Oswald’s Pharmacy.

The boost in lottery customers has brought a bit of luck to general shop sales as well.

“It’s a great way to get more foot traffic in the store. It’s just one more service we offer. So people are coming in to get their lotto, hopefully, some of the Halloween candy catches your eye,” said Anderson.

Customers dream big about what they’d do with winnings

As for the customers, they’re pinning their hopes on what might be, should their winning numbers come in.

“If I won the lottery, I would want to help a lot of people. I’d want to maybe build a house in Michigan and help my family and friends,” said Jill Wehrli.

“My mom used to play the lottery because she wanted to pay off all of the city of Naperville’s debt. So if I win, I will do the same,” said Naperville resident Francie Wehrli.

Odds of winning 1 in 292.2 million

The jackpot has continued to grow since the last winner on May 31. Tonight’s payout, which would divvy out a lump sum of $634.3 million, is currently ranked as the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history, and fourth largest in Powerball history. The odds of winning? 1 in 292.2 million.

“You can’t win if you don’t play. So we thought this is it. As a family. My husband’s like, go out there and get a ticket,” said Naperville resident Lynne Patton.

Numbers will be drawn on Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

