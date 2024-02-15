Naperville man arrested on felony drug charges 

Naperville Police have charged Andre Wilborn, Jr., with felony drug charges for alleged methamphetamine sales in Naperville. He was arrested on Feb. 13, 2024, in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive.

Naperville Police execute search warrant

Naperville Police also executed a search warrant of Wilborn’s residence after his arrest at 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive. They subsequently found drugs, cash, a firearm, and ammunition. The suspect shares the residence with a minor child.

Felony charges

Andre Wilborn, Jr., 32, is charged with four counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (one Class Super X felony, two Class X felonies, one Class 1 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm without a FOID (Class A misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Ammunition without a FOID (Class A misdemeanor) and Endangering the Health/Life of a Child (Class A misdemeanor).

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

