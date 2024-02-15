Naperville man arrested on felony drug charges 

By: NCTV17 Staff, NCTV17
Published: February 15, 2024 at 5:05 PM CST

Naperville Police have charged Andre Wilborn, Jr., with felony drug charges for alleged methamphetamine sales in Naperville.  He was arrested on Feb. 13, 2024, in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive.

Naperville Police execute search warrant

Naperville Police also executed a search warrant of Wilborn’s residence after his arrest at 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive.  They subsequently found drugs, cash, a firearm, and ammunition.  The suspect shares the residence with a minor child.

Felony charges

Andre Wilborn, Jr., 32, is charged with four counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (one Class Super X felony, two Class X felonies, one Class 1 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm without a FOID (Class A misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Ammunition without a FOID (Class A misdemeanor) and Endangering the Health/Life of a Child (Class A misdemeanor). 

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

