Naperville Man Charged For Residential Burglary In Lisle

A Chicago man and a Naperville man were charged with burglary on Monday, December 26.

Who Was Charged For The Burglary

Erik Pelligrino, 31 of the 1900 block of Fair Oak Road, Naperville, and Jonte McMillian, 33, of the 8000 block of South King Drive, Chicago, were charged with a Class 1 Felony of Residential Burglary.

How The Lisle Police Department Caught The Burglars

Thanks to a 911 call from neighbors, the Lisle Police Department responded to a report of the two subjects trying to break into a house around 1:45 PM. Officers were arriving on the scene at the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue when they learned that the vehicle the two burglars used was leaving the home.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and detain the two men, while more officers went inside the house to check for evidence of the burglary. They found a broken window and other signs of a break-in. Detectives talked to the homeowner, who said the window was not broken before and confirmed some of their property was missing.

A Third Person Was Inside The Suspect’s Car

According to The Patch, a third person was in the suspects’ car, but there is no evidence of their intent to commit a burglary.

All three were taken to the police station for questioning. Pelligrino and McMillian have been taken to the DuPage County Jail for a bond hearing, while nothing has been released about the third subject.

Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy Reports.

