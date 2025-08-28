Naperville man charged with armed carjacking, kidnapping, and violence in two incidents

A Naperville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of an attempted carjacking in Naperville on Monday, as well as a carjacking in Warrenville last week, according to a joint press release from the police departments of those two cities and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Archie Banks, 63, was charged with two counts of armed violence, one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated battery in the Naperville incident.

In the Warrenville case, he was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping while armed with a firearm, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Banks will remain in custody after Judge Joshua Dieden denied him pre-trial release.

Naperville man allegedly attacks woman in her car

On Aug. 25, shortly after 2 p.m., Naperville police were called for a report of a man allegedly attacking a woman at the BP gas station at 1983 Brookdale Drive.

The victim told police she was sitting in her parked car watching a TikTok video on her phone when a man wearing a black knit hat, black sweatshirt, black pants, and a face mask walked past her vehicle.

It’s alleged that minutes later, the man, armed with a black handgun, went to the driver’s side door of her car, opened the door, and then struck her around five times in the head with the gun.

The man then allegedly pointed the gun at her and said, “Get out, b****.” Officials said the woman screamed, and the man fled on foot.

While police were on their way to the gas station, one officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect, who was later determined to be Banks, walking toward a subdivision. The officer allegedly told Banks to stop, but he kept walking.

Banks was eventually detained in the 1500 block of Westminster Drive. Authorities said he was in possession of a blue plastic bag, which carried a black and tan coiled rope, a purple coiled rope, Gorilla duct tape, and gloves.

Officers also said they found a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun in the bushes and a knife on the sidewalk along Brookdale Road on the path the suspect had taken.

A separate incident in Warrenville

During the investigation, authorities learned of a separate armed carjacking and kidnapping in Warrenville that Banks was allegedly involved in.

That incident took place on Aug. 20, at around 9:20 a.m., in the 27700 block of Diehl Road.

Officials said a woman was sitting in her car eating during a work break, when a man, later identified as Banks, allegedly approached her vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and took her phone.

Banks allegedly pointed a small black pistol at her head while holding a blue plastic bag and told her, “If you say anything, I will kill you.”

Authorities say he then entered her car and ordered her to drive to Bond Street while at gunpoint. Once there, he allegedly ordered her out of the car and then fled in her vehicle.

Detectives from the Warrenville Police Department later located the woman’s car parked in the same parking lot it was taken from, but in a different space.

Authorities react to the two incidents

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres praised those that helped police locate the suspect.

“Violent crime is not a regular occurrence in our town, so I understand how concerning it is when something like this happens. However, I’m extremely impressed by the actions of the bystanders who did not hesitate to alert us and followed this suspect at a distance until our officers arrived. They played a key role in our ability to immediately hold this violent individual accountable for his actions and helped send a message that Naperville’s residents and law enforcement will not tolerate crime like this in our community,” said Arres.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin condemned the violent acts.

“This type of brazen behavior, affects not just the involved victims, but also casts a shadow of fear across the entire community. Our residents and law enforcement, however, will not bend to such attacks on our safety,” said Berlin.

Warrenville Police Chief Sam Bonilla thanked all agencies for working together to solve the cases.

“We are grateful for the collaboration and partnerships we share with the surrounding agencies and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, and we are glad that those collaborative efforts led to the arrest and charges against Banks,” said Bonilla.

Banks’s next court date is set for Sept. 22.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office

