Naperville man charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl pills seize

A Naperville man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they intercepted a package allegedly containing fentanyl that was shipped to his home at the 1100 block of Iroquois.

30-year-old Ahmad Dinah appeared in the court for the first time yesterday, charged with one count of controlled substance trafficking, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled Substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities allegedly discover over 1,000 tablets with fentanyl

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office, on Nov. 3, U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators in Chicago “intercepted a suspicious parcel” addressed to Dinah from Anaheim, California. After executing a search warrant, authorities discovered that the package allegedly contained “approximately 1,000 tablets, each containing fentanyl.”

On Nov. 5, law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel to Dinah’s apartment complex. He was allegedly seen collecting the package from the mailroom and taking it to his apartment.

Naperville Police then executed a previously obtained search warrant of Dinah’s apartment, where they allege they discovered the package opened, with the narcotics removed and on a sink in “transparent, air-sealed plastic,” the state’s attorney’s office reports. Dinah was arrested and taken into custody.

State’s attorney praises Naperville police, citing deadly potential of seized fentanyl

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin stressed the danger of the narcotics on the community if they had not been intercepted.

“The amount of fentanyl Mr. Dinah allegedly possessed is enough to kill entire cities, and I commend the Naperville Police Department for their outstanding, proactive efforts not only on this case, but for their steadfast commitment to ridding our communities of those who peddle this poison,” said Berlin in a news release.

“I also thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their assistance and cooperation in this case, as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Paup for his efforts in securing charges against Mr. Dinah.”

Dinah will remain in police custody, following a judge’s move to grant the state’s motion to detain pre-trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.

