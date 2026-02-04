Naperville man charged with possessing stolen car, battering officer 

A Naperville man was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

19-year-old Ethan Christiansen is facing several charges, including aggravated battery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance: cocaine.

Vehicle reported stolen on Sunday, police say

He was allegedly found driving a 2007 Honda Civic that had been reported stolen from the 900 block of N. Brainard Street on Sunday, Feb. 1.

That morning, Naperville police were dispatched to the area after receiving reports that several vehicles there had been burglarized overnight, and the Honda, stolen.

With some tech help, car is found the following day

The next day, around 2:30 p.m., license plate reader technology detected the stolen vehicle, and an Illinois State Police trooper followed the car into the Naperville area. Once Naperville police got on scene, the driver stopped the car on the 800 block of N. Brainard Rd, exited, and fled on foot.

Christiansen was caught shortly thereafter and placed under arrest, allegedly resisting and battering an officer before being taken into custody.

According to law enforcement, Christiansen allegedly had a white powdery substance in his possession, which tested positive for cocaine. They also found pills that tested positive for methamphetamine in the area he fled from.

Cooperative efforts and technology assisted in arrest, police chief says

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres applauded the cooperative work between law enforcement agencies and the usefulness of technology in the arrest.

“I commend the Illinois State Police and our officers for their quick coordination and professionalism, particularly during a situation that escalated and resulted in an officer being battered,” Arres said. “We take crimes involving stolen vehicles, drug possession, and violence against officers very seriously, and we will continue working diligently to hold offenders accountable.”

DuPage County court records show that Christiansen is set to appear in court on Feb. 11.

Photo: Handout, Naperville Police Department

