Naperville man convicted of first-degree murder in wife’s 2020 death

A Naperville man accused of beating his wife to death has been found guilty of first-degree murder, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday in a news release.

61-year-old Alan Wang was found guilty in the 2020 death of his wife, 35-year-old Hongyan Yang, following a four-day trial, which ended on Sept. 12.

On March 8, 2020, shortly before 5 p.m., paramedics responded to a call at the couple’s home “regarding a female who was not breathing,” according to the news release. The individual, Hongyan, was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office determined that she died as a result of blunt force trauma due to assault.

Authorities say Wang repeatedly kicked victim

Law enforcement investigations revealed Wang had kicked his wife multiple times on the evening of March 7, after finding texts on her phone from another man. The next day, a relative of the couple called 9-1-1, reporting that Hongyan was not breathing.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin emphasized the continued issue of domestic violence against women nationwide.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Violent Death Reporting System, in 2020, the year Hongyan Yang was murdered, 1,364 women lost their lives to domestic violence,” Berlin said in the news release. “Those 1,300+ women are not just a statistic; however, they were mothers, daughters and sisters, each of whom had a full life ahead of them. Their tragic deaths remind us we have a long way to go in preventing domestic violence.”

Wang first appeared in court on March 11, charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery.

However, following the results of the autopsy, the charges were later upgraded, and he was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder on June 19, 2020. He has remained in police custody since then.

Wang is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 12, 2025.

