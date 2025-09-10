Naperville man facing child pornography charges

A Naperville man was recently arrested on child pornography charges, including three counts of possession and three counts of dissemination of child pornography.

36-year-old Julian Zborowski was detained by Illinois State Police on Sept. 5 following their months-long investigation into the sharing of child sexual abuse materials.

In early June, ISP Special Agents identified Zborowski as a suspect in the investigation, and on July 17, they executed a warrant to search his home.

During the search, “evidence was seized and extensive forensic examination was required,” according to a press release.

On Sept. 4, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office approved an arrest warrant for Zborowski. He was taken into custody the following day.

Zborowski was granted pre-trial release on Sept. 6 and is due back in court on Sept. 29.

