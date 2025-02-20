Naperville man fatally struck by car on Route 59

A Naperville man was killed after being struck by a car in Aurora on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

The accident happened around 8:46 a.m. at the intersection of Route 59 and Fox Valley Entrance 1. Police say Derrick Davis, 54, was trying to cross the road eastbound when he was struck by a black 2018 Infiniti Q50 traveling northbound.

The initial investigation showed that when Davis entered the vehicle’s path, the driver had attempted to stop, but was unable to do so in time.

Naperville man struck taken to Rush Copley Medical Center

Officials say when first responders arrived, they found Davis in the middle of the roadway with serious injuries.

The driver of the Infiniti had stopped and stayed at the scene. Aurora Fire Department paramedics took Davis to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m.

Aurora police investigate crash

The Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division shut down the area for several hours while they investigated the crash.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

‘Hearts go out’ to victim’s family, friends

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross expressed his condolences to Davis’ loved ones.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Davis’s family and friends as they deal with this heartbreaking loss,” Cross said. “This is a sad reminder of how unpredictable our roads can be and the importance of staying alert and cautious, whether you’re a driver or a pedestrian.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has additional information to reach out at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.

