Naperville man fatally struck by car while crossing Ogden Avenue

A 58-year-old Naperville man was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night as he was crossing a Naperville street, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Pedestrian hit on Ogden Ave.

Around 8:30 p.m., Naperville police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near E. Ogden and Sherman avenues.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found a man lying in the eastbound lanes of Ogden Avenue. A damaged 2024 blue Volkswagen sedan was nearby.

The man was treated on site before being taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers determined in a preliminary investigation that the man was walking southbound across Ogden Avenue when he was hit by the Volkswagen, which was traveling east on Ogden Avenue.

Eastbound lanes on Ogden Avenue were closed from Columbia Street to Sherman Avenue for about three hours.

Investigation underway

Police are still investigating the crash and have not issued any citations or filed criminal charges at this time.

The department asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6117.

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