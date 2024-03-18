Naperville man gets 18 years for killing 3 in 2021 DUI crash in Lisle

A Naperville man responsible for the death of three by causing a crash while driving drunk at speeds of over 120 mph has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Brendan Wydajewski, 24, received the sentence this morning in a DuPage County court, after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

One car sliced completely in half

The crash happened at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Corporate West Drive in Lisle just before 1:20 a.m. on October 30, 2021.

Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, they discovered one car sliced completely in half, with the driver’s side of the car still on the road. The other section ended up off the road to the north.

Andrew Purtill, 46, was found dead inside the vehicle.

The second vehicle involved in the crash, which was driven by Wydajewski, had two people inside. One was Geovanny Alvarez, 22, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, Graciela Leanos, 21, was taken to a local hospital, where she died later that night, authorities said.

Wydajewski seriously injured in crash

Police say they found Wydajewski on the ground near the driver’s side of his car, seriously injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment for nearly a month before being released on November 28, 2021.

He appeared in bond court the next day, where he posted the required 10% of the $500,000 bond set, and was released from custody.

Wydajewski driving at 122 mph at time of crash

Authorities said an investigation found that he had been driving at a speed of 122 mph westbound on Warrenville Road when he crashed into Purtill’s car. At the time Wydajewski was taken to the hospital, his BAC was .147: nearly twice the legal limit.

“Like all DUI cases, the case against Mr. Wydajewski was 100% avoidable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. “Because of Mr. Wydajewski’s reckless actions, the lives of Andrew Purtill, Graciela Leanos and Geovanny Alvarez have been reduced to a statistic and a tragic reminder of the deadly consequences of drinking and driving. As I have said countless times in the past, if you have been drinking, do not drive. Don’t allow yourself to become a statistic.”

Wydajewski began his sentence immediately, and is required to serve 85% of it before being eligible for parole.

