Naperville man killed after car crashes into tree

A 57-year-old Naperville man was killed Sunday when a car he was a passenger in struck a tree near the intersection of Naper Boulevard and Bayhill Avenue in Naperville, authorities said.

What happened in the incident?

Police said in a news release that the incident took place around 6:15 a.m.

A silver 2004 Nissan driven by a 62-year-old Naperville man was heading north on Naper Boulevard. As it was approaching Bayhill Avenue, the car went off the road and hit a tree.

Passenger died from his injuries after car struck tree

The man and his 57-year-old male passenger, also from Naperville, were both taken to a local hospital, both having sustained serious injuries. The passenger later died from those injuries.

Information on crash sought

The Naperville Police Department asks that anyone with information about the crash reach out to the department’s traffic unit at (630) 420-8833. The identities of the driver and passenger are currently being withheld as the traffic unit continues its investigation.

