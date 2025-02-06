Naperville man killed in workplace accident in Indiana

A Naperville man was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident in Goshen, Indiana.

Man killed when struck by steel tubing

The incident took place at the Lippert Components Plant 45 at 2703 College Ave., shortly before 9:45 a.m., according to multiple reports by area media.

Miles Jovanovic, 36, had been at the plant to deliver a load of steel in a semi-truck, when he was struck by a large bundle of steel tubing as he was unloading it.

Lifesaving efforts unsuccessful

Paramedics tried to save Jovanovic’s life, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at an airfield where he was to have been airlifted to a hospital, according to a report by news channel 95.3 MNC.

