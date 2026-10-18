Naperville man killed when car hits tree, lands on fence

A 61-year-old Naperville man was killed Saturday when his car struck a tree, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Car left roadway and struck tree

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hobson Road and Olesen Drive.

When they arrived, they discovered a gray 2015 Mercedes Benz wedged under a tree and pinned under a fence on the south side of the intersection. The driver was trapped in the heavily damaged car and was unresponsive. No one else was in the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The initial investigation showed that the car was heading south on Olesen Road when it left the road and crashed into a tree, after which it flipped on its side, landing on a fence. The intersection was closed for about four and a half hours while traffic crash investigators from the NPD’s Traffic Unit checked the scene.

Authorities seek information on incident

Authorities ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at 630-420-6117.

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