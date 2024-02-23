Naperville man sentenced to 13 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl to Addison woman

A Naperville man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 35-year-old woman from Addison.

Judge Mia McPherson handed down the sentence to Courvoisier Thomas, 40, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Thomas had pleaded guilty in September 2023 to one count of drug-induced homicide for the 2021 death of the Addison woman.

Fatal dose of fentanyl/fluorofentanyl sold by Thomas

Addison police officers responded to a residence on Blecke Avenue on Nov. 17, 2021 after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman. When they arrived, they discovered the woman, still unresponsive, and had her transported to Glen Oaks Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers said that they found baggies containing a fentanyl/fluorofentanyl mixture at the residence. They later discovered that the mixture had been sold to the woman by Thomas, who had come to her home with it earlier that day. It was found that mixture is what caused the woman’s death.

Thomas arrested just over two months after woman’s death

Thomas was arrested on Feb. 8, 2022, after a DuPage County judge had issued an arrest warrant for him the previous day.

“The loss of a young woman to illegal narcotics is a sad reminder of the heartbreak caused by drug dealers seeking to enrich their lives at the expense of others,” Berlin said in the news release. “To successfully rid our streets of illegal narcotics, we must not only continue educating the public about the potentially deadly consequences of drug use, we must also send a message to those who peddle this poison, such as Mr. Thomas, that they will pay a significant price for the death of anyone who dies as a result of ingesting narcotics they supplied.’

Thomas will have time served at the DuPage County Jail from Feb. 8, 2022 to Feb. 22, 2024 credited to his sentence. He must serve 75% of his 13-year-sentence before being eligible for parole.

