Naperville mayor joins yearlong Harvard-led leadership program for betterment of city

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli has been chosen to embark on a yearlong professional training management program through the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University. He’s among 39 mayors spanning five different continents who will be taking part in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

This is the eighth class of the initiative, which seeks to “help close the gap in executive development for the public sector,” according to a news release from the city of Naperville.

Management and team-building a focus in leadership program

The training focuses on strengthening city management teams while enhancing problem-solving skills, and improving resident outcomes. It’s administered in both virtual and in-person sessions, along with field-based learning. Collaboration, innovation, data-driven analysis, and direct impact for communities are among the core tenets.

Mayors and senior officials from cities are brought together with Harvard faculty, staff, and students, along with experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network for the management and team-building courses.

The instruction is supplemented with education programs for economic development, organizational tips, civic engagement, negotiation, and human resources guidance. It also offers the opportunity to host a Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellow for up to two years.

“Truly an honor” to take part in program, says Mayor Wehrli

Mayor Wehrli started his training in a four-day immersive classroom experience in New York.

Joining him in the program this August will be two senior city leaders from Naperville.

“To be selected to learn with and from leaders from around the world in one of the country’s most esteemed educational settings is truly an honor,” said Mayor Wehrli. “As we look to refresh and renew our commitment to Naperville’s vital office, tech and research corridor, access to top-tier education, research and data resources that will be provided to me, our City Manager, and our Deputy City Manager cannot be understated. I’m thrilled that our world-class community will have access to world-class offerings to make Naperville an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Mayor Wehrli is the only Illinois mayor selected for this year’s class. The 39 mayors chosen hail from 27 U.S. and 12 international cities.

Investing in the capacity of mayors

Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg L.P. and 108th mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg says the program wisely uses the positive approaches that have proven successful in cities to teach other leaders to strengthen their own, while becoming more effective managers in the process.

“As national governments increasingly rely on cities to help them achieve their goals, there has never been a greater need for investment in the capacity of mayors and local leaders to do big things.”

