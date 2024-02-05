Naperville mayor named St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli has been named Grand Marshal of the 2024 Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by West Suburban Irish.

In a news release from the group, Wehrli said he was “honored” to accept the role as someone with deep Irish ties in the Naperville community.

“As an adopted son with Irish blood, I’m honored to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Wehrli. “This event is a long-time family favorite. For years, I proudly marched with my daughter’s McNulty Irish dance troupe. Naperville cherishes this celebration of culture and heritage, where all who attend are a little Irish for the day.”

St. Patrick’s Day parade details

The parade is set for Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m., kicking off near Naperville North High School. It will weave through the streets of downtown Naperville and feature a “unique mix” of Irish entertainment.

“(There will be) pipe and drum bands, Irish dancers, and other Irish-themed floats and parade entries,” said Rich Janor, Chairman of the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Bringing some flashing lights and sound to the parade will be local police and fire groups. There will also be elected officials on hand, as well as local businesses and community groups to share in the festivities.

The parade route will end near Naperville Central High School. West Suburban Irish expects more than 10,000 spectators to attend.

NCTV17 will broadcast the parade live on our channel and website.

More information about the festivities can be found on the West Suburban Irish website.

