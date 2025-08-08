Naperville men’s salon gets liquor commission’s OK to serve spirits

A luxury men’s salon in Naperville is a step closer to expanding its drink offerings, thanks to approval from the city’s liquor commission at its meeting Thursday.

Liquor license amendment expands drink options

Hammer and Nails Grooming Shop was granted permission from the group to sell spirits, following the liquor commission’s decision to amend the city’s Class M liquor license, which covers recreational or lifestyle amenities facilities.

Under the current Class M license requirements, the business was only permitted to sell wine and beer along with non-alcoholic beverages. While the amendment allows the sale of spirits, it sets a limit of 1.5 oz. with a maximum of two drinks per customer.

It also requires that no sales be made beyond 7 p.m. or the end of business hours, a policy that currently exists at the business for other alcoholic beverages.

Commissioners raise concerns before voting to approve request

In a 6-1 vote, the majority of commissioners voted to grant the business’s request, including Commissioner Kelly Douglas who visited the salon ahead of the meeting.

“I came to see it because I wasn’t familiar with Hammer and Nails. I was really impressed that you were abiding by the only beer and wine. And it was very clean. It was very crowded and in a good way, a nice capacity,” said Douglas.

The lone “no” vote came from Commissioner Mitch Stauffer, who felt that offering spirits at the business may lead to safety issues that are less likely to happen with only beer and wine.

“I’m not saying that fundamentally there’s a distinct difference, but it seems like in practice there is more potential for abuse with spirits, especially if you’re serving shots and things like that…If somebody said, give me two fingers of whiskey in an ice glass, I mean, that’s effectively just straight up liquor…so I just personally feel like this is maybe a step too far for me,” said Stauffer.

He also voiced concerns that granting the request could lead to requests for other liquor licenses to be changed.

Hammer and Nails owner emphasizes enforcing license requirements

Rebecca Lewis, owner of Hammer and Nails, assured commissioners that the business would maintain safety protocols and requirements, which include only serving guests receiving services during business hours and keeping liquor securely stored.

“We have locked up, whatever can be locked up, in our fridges that are there. Everything else is off-site, so then we have to go back and refill it,” said Lewis.

She reiterated that they will continue their existing practice of a two-drink maximum.

Lewis expressed her excitement about the prospect of expanding her guests’ options, as many of them often inquired about more drink offerings.

“My clients really wanted it…and when they’re coming in to relax and have a time for themselves and take care of themselves, their requests are very important to me,” she said.

Following the liquor commission’s approval, the business’s request will now go to the Naperville City Council for final consideration.

About Hammer and Nails

Located at 790 Royal St. George Drive, Hammer and Nails opened in Naperville in February and is part of a franchise with over 30 salons nationwide.

The men’s grooming salon provides a variety of services, including haircuts, skin care treatments, manicures, and pedicures.

The business offers a membership program that grants members free beverages during their visit.

