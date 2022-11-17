Naperville Middle Schooler Takes His Piano Skills To The Regional Stage

“Piano was my favorite. You can express everything you can play anything you want in any tone and it’s beautiful. You can express your feelings to the world and also boost my confidence,” said MTNA Junior Piano competition winner Jeremy Liu.

11-year-old Naperville resident Jeremy Liu used his confidence and considerable talent to win the Music Teachers National Association Illinois Division Junior piano competition after performing four songs in a twenty-minute span. This was the first time Liu played in the contest, competing as the youngest music player representing Illinois in regionals.

“I was very nervous, but at the moment I played the notes there was a feeling that let me know that I was going to make it through without any mistakes, and it was perfect,” said Liu.

What is MTNA?

Music Teachers National Association is a nonprofit organization of 17,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and providing support for music teachers. Its competitions are a way to help encourage student development.

The win at the MTNA event is one of many accolades Liu has achieved, since he started playing piano at the age of five. He says from that early age, he knew it was the right instrument.

“It gave me a magical feeling because many people wanted to play the piano and it sounded beautiful,” said Liu.

What is next for Liu?

Liu will now head into the regionals, competing virtually in December. There he’ll face state winners from Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

“I really want to inspire more people to play piano, and I also want to at least win regionals someday,” said Liu.

A trip to nationals is possible

If he gets his wish in December, he’ll be heading to nationals. A competition of note he’s hoping to take on.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo