Naperville Millennium Carillon Tuesday summer concerts start June 2

Music will fill Rotary Hill again this summer as the free Naperville Millennium Carillon summer recital series begins on June 2.

Performances by carillonneurs from around the world

Carillonneurs from around the world will perform pieces at the carillon in Moser Tower, at 443 Aurora Ave., on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m., through August 18. Naperville City Carillonneur Tim Sleep will start and end the series.

Attendees can bring a chair or blanket to sit back and listen to the performances. Those interested in taking a post-recital moonlight carillon tour can do so for $2, cash only.

Full lineup of carillonneurs

This year’s lineup of performers will be:

June 2 – Tim Sleep from Naperville, Ill.

June 9 – Elien Van den Broeck from Peer, Belgium

June 16 – Keiran Cantilina from Cleveland, Ohio

June 23 – Jim Fackenthal from Chicago, Ill.

June 30 – Austin Ferguson from Longview, Texas

July 7 – Erika Anderson from Berkeley, Calif.

July 14 – Mitchell Stecker from Pittsburgh, Pa.

July 21 – Michael Dixon from Bloomington, Ind.

July 28 – Carlo van Ulft from Springfield, Ill.

August 4 – Jess Ip from Cambridge, Mass.

August 11 – The Treblemakers, Janet Tebbel and Lisa Lonie, from Philadelphia, Pa.

August 18 – Tim Sleep from Naperville, Ill.

The concerts will be held rain or shine.

About the carillon:

The Naperville Millennium Carillon is the fourth largest carillon in North America, and features 72 bells. Its first concert was performed on June 29, 2000.

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