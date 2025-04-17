Naperville named among Top 100 best places to live in US

Naperville has been listed among the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US by Livability for the second year in a row.

‘Naperville residents have it all’

The site listed Naperville’s highly rated schools, numerous parks, and “bustling downtown” among the reasons for its selection, saying “Naperville residents have it all.”

That includes big city amenities in a smaller setting, the site said.

Other pluses Naperville was noted for?

The Naperville Riverwalk

Easy commutability with access to highways and public transport

Diverse restaurants

Family-friendly activities

“Vibrant” arts scene

Wide job opportunities, with technology, education, and health care listed among the top industries

How were cities selected for the top 100 best places list?

Choices for the list were made using nearly 100 data points on categories like a city’s economy, amenities, housing, education, environment, and safety. The group analyzed small to mid-size cities with populations ranging between 75,000 and 500,000.

Naperville gets high marks for health, education, safety

Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live list isn’t ranked in order from 1 to 100…though it does note standout factors for various cities.

Naperville pulled in the highest number for health of all the cities on the list, earning a score of 91 out of 100.

Other strong numbers for the city were in the categories of education, and safety, where it earned an 83 and 81, respectively.

Its total quality of life “LivScore” was 841 out of 1000.

