Naperville named as third best city to live in the US

Naperville has been named as the third best city to live in the U.S. in a recent ranking by scholarship-finding company Scholaroo.

Eight different categories used in the best city rankings

The report took a look at 151 cities across the country, and used 47 different metrics broken up into eight different categories. Those were crime and safety, affordability, economy, healthcare, quality of life, opportunity, infrastructure, and education.

Different categories had different weights in the rankings.

Where Naperville ranked in each category

Naperville had its best rankings in the areas of economy (No. 10), crime and safety (No. 15), quality of life (No. 16), and opportunity (No. 17). For education, it was No. 21. It was a bit further down the list in the areas of healthcare (No. 74), infrastructure (No. 100) and affordability (No. 120).

No. 1 and No. 2 for best city

No. 1 on the list for best city to live in the U.S. was Naples, Florida, with Carmel, Indiana coming in at No. 2.

About Scholaroo

Scholaroo is a scholarship-finding company that uses a team of professionals to help track down both conventional and unconventional scholarships for those looking for some help in covering college costs.

It also puts out blogs on trends in education and finance, as well as data reports with listings on topics ranging from highest paying majors to best & worst states for Gen Z.

