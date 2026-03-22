Naperville named best city to live in America in three-peat

Naperville has landed the No. 1 spot on Niche’s 2026 ranking of Best Cities to Live in America. This is the third year in a row the city has claimed the top honor.

Overall A+ grade for the city

The online rating database looked at 12 different factors, giving Naperville an overall grade of A+. The city earned that same grade in public schools, good for families, and health and fitness.

It got an A in the category of outdoor activities, with an A- for housing, jobs, and nightlife. Its lowest grade was a C+ for weather.

How rankings are determined

Niche looked at city data from multiple sources, including the U.S. Census, CDC, and FBI, to come up with its rankings, along with millions of reviews.

Some of those reviews for Naperville noted the city’s “strong school system, safe environment, and active community,” and its mix of “modern amenities and a small-town feel.”

Other No. 1 honors for Naperville

Naperville also claimed the No. 1 spot in several other Niche categories: “Best Cities to Buy a House in America,” “Best Cities to Raise a Family in America,” and “Cities with the Best Public Schools in America.”

All of the top spots earned were in looking at comparisons with 229 cities across the country.

The city also scored in the top 20 in four other categories:

Mayor shares his pride at city’s high marks

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli took to social media to celebrate the city’s high marks, saying:

“Awards like this are really about the people who make Naperville what it is – residents who care deeply about this community, families putting down roots, educators shaping the next generation, first responders keeping us safe, business owners investing in our future, and the volunteers, faith leaders, park district, libraries, nonprofits, and community partners who make this city such a special place to call home.

I’m grateful to serve a city that continues to set the standard, not because we chase recognition, but because we care deeply about community, opportunity, safety, and quality of life. That’s the real award.”

Other cities in the top 5

The top five cities in Niche’s Best Cities to Live in America list this year were:

Naperville, Ill. Cambridge, Mass. The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Va. Bellevue, Wash.

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