Naperville named safest city in the nation for trick-or-treating

Naperville has been named as the safest city in the nation for trick-or-treating, according to a recent ranking by the review website Chamber of Commerce.

What data helped Naperville land on top?

The site took a look at more than 300 cities with populations of at least 100,000, examining data on violent crime, property crime, pedestrian fatalities, registered sex offenders, and number of law enforcement personnel.

Taking a look at each metric per 10,000 residents, Naperville’s results were:

Violent crime: 3.6

Property crime 47.4

Pedestrian fatalities: .11

Registered sex offenders: 2.1

Law enforcement personnel: 16.8

Naperville’s total score came in at 82, putting it at the head of the pack.

Other towns making the top ten

Just four points behind Naperville were both Gilbert, Arizona, and Frisco, Texas, taking the No. 2 and 3 spots respectively. The rest of the top ten safest cities were:

No. 4: Sugar Land, Texas

No. 5: Cary, North Carolina

No. 6: Stamford, Connecticut

No. 7: Plano, Texas

No. 8: Pembroke Pines, Florida

No. 9: Pearland, Texas

No 10: Irvine, California

Naperville was the only city in Illinois to land on the top 25 list. It’s moved up in the rankings from last year, when it was placed at No. 4.

It’s good news for those starting to strategize their trick-or-treating plan for this year. There are no set hours for trick-or-treating in Naperville, but the Naperville Police Department recommends having younger kids wrap it up when it starts to get dark, and older kids once it’s 8 p.m.

