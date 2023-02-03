Naperville native Bob Odenkirk named Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2023 Man of the Year

Naperville native Bob Odenkirk was named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2023 Man of the Year.

The award-winning actor and bestselling author received his Pudding Pot award on Thursday. As per tradition, he was treated to a celebratory roast, during which he was asked to don a pink dress on top of his clothes.

“It fits. It’s nice. It makes me look sharp,” he said, according to an Associate Press report. “And I like the little bears.”

A tradition since 1967

The group’s Man of the Year Award has been handed out since 1967 to those who have “made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Odenkirk joins the ranks of winners which include Bob Hope, Tom Hanks, and Robert DeNiro.

“From his performances in “Breaking Bad” and “Nobody” to his comedic brilliance with “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” Mr. Odenkirk has truly made an indelible mark on the world as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker,” said Hasty Pudding Theatricals in a press release.

Year of Accolades for Odenkirk

Odenkirk has seen a number of accolades within the past year. Last March, Odenkirk he released his third book, a memoir entitled “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama” which came in at No. 2 number two on the New York Times bestseller list.

In April of 2022, Odenkirk was added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the 2,720th person to receive a star.

Last July, Odenkirk he was once again nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his starring role in AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” his fifth nomination for the role of Jimmy McGill.

The actor has now racked up a total of 18 Emmy award nominations in his storied career, including two wins for comedy writing for “Saturday Night Live” in 1989 and “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1993.

What’s next for Odenkirk?

The Naperville North High School grad will star and be an executive producer on AMC’s newest program “Lucky Hank,” which premieres on Sunday, March 19. The show is adapted from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo’s novel “Straight Man.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!