Naperville native found safe after having gone missing in South Carolina

Jessica Rapsys, a Naperville native who’d been reported missing earlier this week, was found safe in South Carolina on Friday.

Rapsys went missing while on the way to visit relatives

Rapsys, now a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, had gone missing when she was on her way to visit relatives in South Carolina

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had been brought in to assist with the search. They announced in a news release earlier today that Rapsys had been found safe in Allendale County.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and for any medical treatment needed.

Empty car with Rapsys’ keys inside had been found earlier this week

Rapsys, 27, had been last seen on Aug. 13, around 7:30 or 8 p.m. in Allendale, South Carolina.

Police found her empty car with the keys still inside that night, on a set of railroad tracks located on private property in Martin, South Carolina.

“Team effort” helped find Jessica Rapsys

The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office thanked all who had assisted with the search efforts, including SLED, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Department of Energy Savannah River Site Security Services, and the owners of Creek Plantation.

“Finding Jessica was a team effort,” Allendale County Sheriff James Freeman said. “We all worked together and did not give up hope.”

Rapsys family extended their thanks to all who had helped with the search, and requested privacy at this time.

