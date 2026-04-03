Naperville native helps move robotics forward with Sprout

What may sound like science fiction is actually taking shape thanks to one Naperville native

“We’re trying to build robots that operate everywhere people do,” said Josh Merel of Fauna Robotics.

Sprout the robot and Fauna Robotics

Merel is the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for Fauna Robotics, a New York City-based company behind Sprout, a humanoid robot created to interact with people in everyday spaces.

“So having the robot serve as a greeter and a guide in kind of hospitality spaces or retail spaces. Use it as an education tool so people can develop new algorithms, experiment, and deploy with those,” said Merel. “Right now, we’re thinking mostly about sort of social, interactive companionship kinds of tasks as well as utility.”

Right now, Sprout is aimed at developers and researchers looking to make breakthroughs in robotics; they can have a ready-to-use robot out of the box for a price of $50,000. Early clients include Disney and Boston Dynamics.

However, Merel envisions a time when robots can be anywhere, even in the home.

“Now I have my own children, and I have an opportunity to let them play with the robots, come into the office, and see them. And it feels like over the next five years, robotics is the kind of thing where every kid in the US will get to experience robots up close and personal,” said Merel

Sprout is 3.5 feet tall, soft to the touch, and lightweight. It’s expressive with moving eyebrows, head tilts, and blinking lights. Merel says they wanted Sprout to be approachable.

An educational foundation in Naperville

Long before building robots, Merel was building a foundation here in Naperville, attending Beebe Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and Naperville North High School.

“Naperville was a great place to grow up. Had a lot of great teachers chemistry and Latin in high school to to many others,” said Merel.

Merel even got a taste of hands-on work as an intern at NCTV17, working behind the scenes, operating cameras, helping in the studio, and reporting on what’s happening in Naperville.

He says NCTV17 taught him to be more independent and take ownership of his projects.

“I think that was a good experience that actually kind of helped me get into the sort of deeper project style work that’s really useful in the real world,” he said.

That mindset, constantly learning and being adaptable, remains vital to the work he does today in an ever-evolving industry.

“Much of working at the frontier of science and technology involves being able to teach yourself new things,” he said, “being able to change skills and adapt as technology changes.”

The future of robotics

While it’s still the early days of humanoid robotics, Merel says the pace of progress is accelerating.

“But it’s moving very quickly. And I think, I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this trend as it’s emerging,” said Merel.

From Naperville classrooms to a robotics company, Merel is helping shape a future that might be closer than it seems.

Photo courtesy: Fauna Robotics

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