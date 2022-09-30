Naperville Native John Perna Named the Illinois Junior Golf Associations’s Person of the Year

Naperville native and founder of The Player Services in Downers Grove John Perna has been named the Illinois Junior Golf Association’s (IJGA) Person of the Year.

Perna’s Work With the IJGA

Perna, 40, was a successful college golfer before turning professional. He wants young golfers to have a great collegiate experience.

“Nothing makes me feel better than helping one of our students get into a D-I college,” Perna said in a press release. “I’m trying to get as many kids from the state of Illinois to experience what I experienced as a college golfer.”

Perna has guided upwards of 120 young golfers into Division I programs over the past 12 years, and many more into Division II and III programs.

Founded in 1967, the IJGA hosts more than 140 tournaments from April through October for boys and girls ages 8-18. The group also conducts educational clinics for young golfers.

Perna’s Award Ceremony

The Ilinois Junior Golf Association will present the award to Perna at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, at the Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison. Tickets are available on the IJGA website.

