Naperville native rings Nasdaq closing bell with LinkedIn colleagues

As trading wound down Monday, one Naperville native was among those who rang the Nasdaq bell at the closing of the stock market for the day.

30-year-old Logan White, a corporate communications employee at LinkedIn, along with her colleagues, most of whom are part of the company’s Black Inclusion Group, participated in the ceremonial activity at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

Early commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday

Done ahead of Juneteenth, it was a way to commemorate the holiday while highlighting the company, White said.

As she stood on stage with her colleagues counting down, she said she felt proud to have been involved, especially alongside other Black professionals.

“The fact that we all came together and made it this far in our careers and are on this journey as a people during Juneteenth week, it was a really beautiful sight,” she said.

Naperville resident proud to be representation for others

The event was set in motion by the global co-chairs of the BIG, one of LinkedIn’s 12 Employee Resource Groups. As co-lead of the Washington, D.C. office’s team, White was asked to join the bell ringing a few months ago.

On Monday, she and other employees had a packed day of discussions and activities before it was time to help close the stock market at 4 p.m. ET.

White said that reflecting on challenges faced growing up as a minority made ringing the bell even more significant for her.

“Doing so with a lot of the other Black people at my job, I think, made that particularly special because in this moment I was not the minority. None of us were,” she said.

White is a graduate of Howard University and has worked for LinkedIn for four years. She is also currently pursuing a master’s degree in project management from Georgetown University.

She is a Neuqua Valley High School alumna and the daughter of Naperville City Councilman Benny White and his wife, Kim, executive director of Naperville’s Career and Networking Center.

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