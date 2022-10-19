Naperville native Trisha Prabhu will join producer and social activist Monica Lewinsky on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. for a virtual anti-bullying conversation, hosted by Anderson’s Bookshop.

Anti-Bullying Conversation

Prabhu and Lewinsky will discuss the impact of cyber-bullying, in light of October being National Bullying Prevention Month.

Prabu is the founder of ReThink, an award-winning technology which aims to detect and stop online hate. She recently published her first book, “Rethink the Internet: How to Make the Digital World a Lot Less Sucky.” Those purchasing tickets will have an option to include a copy of that book.

Lewinsky is a social activist, producer, global public speaker and contributing editor at Vanity Fair. She has both written and spoken at length about surviving shame and bullying herself in the aftermath of her affair with former President Bill Clinton. She’s made it her mission to help move the conversation forward on the topic of shame and helping women reclaim their identities. Lewinsky is now an advocate for promoting kindness and compassion in the online environment.

Tyler Clementi Foundation

Some of the proceeds from ticket sales for the event will be donated to the Tyler Clementi Foundation, a national anti-bullying organization.

For more information about the event and ticket purchasing, visit the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

