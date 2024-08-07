Naperville neighborhoods celebrate public safety on National Night Out

On Tuesday, 43 Naperville neighborhoods held community gatherings for National Night Out, connecting with local law enforcement and first responders.

“It’s so amazing to me that we have 150,000 people that live in this city, yet we’ve got that small town feel where you can have conversations with your local officials,” Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said. “You’re hanging out with your neighbors, your police and fire department come out, this is the way a community should be.”

The mayor spent Tuesday traveling to neighborhood celebrations around the city with Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. West Wind Estates, Windgate, Buttonwood & Countryside’s gathering was the second stop on their tour, where over 100 residents enjoyed food trucks, activities, and a foam machine.

“West Wind is great, there’s a public school right here, great neighborhood, a lot of young families… I heard one from the East Coast, and another one from Minnesota, who are all coming to Naperville for the same thing, it’s a great place to raise a family,” said Wehrli.

Each registered neighborhood celebration participated in a donation drive for local nonprofit 360 Youth Services.

Day two of National Night Out in Naperville

Naperville kicked off its celebrations a day early on Monday with a citywide event at the Fry Family YMCA. The mayor was excited to see some more Naperville pride on day two of National Night Out.

“I’m humbled by how many people say thank you to our police officers, our firefighters, our public works people, and even me as the mayor for keeping the city such a great place to live in,” said Wehrli.

