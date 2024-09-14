Naperville Neighbors United to host film festival on diverse topics

Naperville Neighbors United (NNU) is hosting an inaugural film festival, screening three movies covering diverse topics. The event titled Keeping it Reel will take place at the Matrix Club on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“It is about using film as a way to start conversations and for us to learn about each other. By storytelling authentic stories, you get a different perspective, you can sit in the shoes of someone else in more of a passive way,” said Saily Joshi, executive director of NNU.

Sahela (Companion)

The NNU has partnered with the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for two of the films. The first is the feature film “Sahela (Companion)”, directed by Raghuvir Joshi.

“It is an award-winning film on the LGBTQIA+ genre about a young married man who is questioning his sexuality after marriage,” said Joshi.

It follows a recently married South Asian couple as the husband begins to understand his true sexuality. The film explores themes of human relationships, sexuality, and social and familial expectations.

“We’re really excited to partner with an organization that’s a national organization called Desi Rainbow, which is there to affirm and support our LGBTQIA+ members of the South Asian community. Representatives will be here to have a conversation after the film with us,” said Joshi.

Inked in Faith

The second film showcased will be the short film “Inked in Faith.”

“It’s about a Raam Naami tribe in India that is of a lower caste, and they were not allowed to walk into the temples. So they used tattoos and tattooed the word “Raam” on their bodies and made their bodies their own temples,” said Joshi.

The film explores how this Hindu religious community, known for its devotion to Lord Rama, transcends social hierarchies and fights against caste discrimination, while modernization influences the younger generation to abandon the tattoo tradition. Director Sonali Devnani will host a conversation with the audience after the screening.

Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting

Closing the event will be the film “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting.”

“This is a documentary that explores and examines the fight toward the elimination of the use of Native American names, mascots in sports, [and] in popular culture. It’s a very significant movement in the United States right now,” said Donna Sack, NNU board member.

“We are really fortunate to have Ben West, who is a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho nations of Oklahoma, who is producer and director of this film, and he will be coming to lead a panel discussion after the movie,” said Sack. “We’re really excited about the opportunity for people to engage with Ben and to have a conversation, and to learn more about why this is such a significant issue for the native community.”

Tickets for the Keeping it Reel film festival can be purchased on the NNU website.

“Learning about different people, putting ourselves in the perspective of others that are different than us, is a growth mindset moment for all of us and film is a wonderful way to experience that,” said Joshi.

About Naperville Neighbors United

NNU was established in 2018 by Councilman Benny White and became a nonprofit organization in 2020. Its purpose is to create an inclusive community in Naperville that celebrates diversity and a sense of belonging.

Along with the film festival, the group has hosted Juneteenth, a multicultural fair, and various conversations on topics like implicit bias, discrimination against Asian Americans, and supporting Ukraine families.

Image Courtesy: Sahela (Companion), Inked in Faith, and Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting

