Naperville ‘No Kings’ rally makes early voting push

A “No Kings – Vote Early” rally took place at the Washington Street Bridge in downtown Naperville Saturday morning, with police estimating several hundred in attendance.

The event was part of a nationwide effort by the No Kings movement to encourage voter participation and promote early voting ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Nationwide events encourage voter participation

“This is the fourth No Kings event that we’ve held here in Naperville,” said local organizer Dianne McGuire of Indivisible Naperville. “The others have all been geared for a protest sort of vibe. This one is not.”

Organized by Indivisible Naperville, The League of Women Voters of Naperville and American Association of University Women Naperville Area, those at the rally brought signs about getting out to vote.

“We want people to take action, and that action is voting,” McGuire said. She noted the event was meant to be nonpartisan.

But mixed within the crowd were some with signs denouncing the Trump administration, some with a “No Kings” message attached.

Meanwhile, DuPage County Republicans were also sending out a message to voters at No Kings rallies across the county, including Naperville’s.

They drove trucks sporting graphics that called Democratic Governor JB Pritzker a tax king and criticized tax rates in Illinois. Some signage also encouraged Republicans to vote early.

“Clearly, people have the right to express themselves, exercise in peaceful freedom of speech. We certainly appreciate that,” said Kevin Coyne, chair of the DuPage County Republicans.

But Coyne took issue with the “No Kings” message aimed at Trump.

“If you’re going to talk about a king, I don’t know how they’re not talking about their own leader of their own party,” Coyne said.

Ralliers agreed on importance of voting

Midway through the rally, safety marshals gathered participants who wished to vote to walk together to the Naperville Municipal Center. One marshal estimated about 30 people went.

Naperville resident Cheryl Small was one who made the walk with her friend Tina Helfer, who lives in Lisle. Helfer dropped off her mail-in ballot on Saturday, but Small plans to vote when early voting opens in additional locations in Will County on Monday.

“I think it’s important to be here, to show up, and to stand up for what I trust and believe in,” Small said. “We just want to see change, and this is the best way to try and get it done.”

The sentiment of voter engagement is one both Coyne and McGuire agreed on.

“Everybody should be engaged, and if you’re Republican and you’re not happy with the condition of the state, like many Republicans are not, you have to vote,” Coyne said. “And so that would be my message, is to get out there and exercise your right.”

“I really believe that we, the people, and that’s a phrase we should keep remembering, we will help decide who leads our nation, and this is our voice,” McGuire said.

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