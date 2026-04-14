Naperville North, Naperville Central veterans clubs receive kindness award

Naperville Central & Naperville North High School students stepped into the spotlight as KidsMatter illuminated their acts of kindness with a special honor.

The nonprofit, in partnership with the Collaborative Youth Team, a coalition of 36 organizations that serve local youth, presented teens in the schools’ veterans clubs with the Make Kindness Count Award for their volunteer work in the community.

“Time and time again, I heard from our city’s veterans, and their spouses, what an amazing group of young people they were, and I saw it firsthand,” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

High schoolers nominated by Naperville mayor

Members of the community nominate others for the Make Kindness Count Award starting in February, which includes Kindness Week. This year, it was Wehrli who nominated the high schoolers.

“They are so involved and active in our community, doing things to make other people’s lives better, and what a great thing to set an example for everyone,” said Wehrli.

Students said they were thrilled with the honor, emphasizing the importance of helping those who served their country.

Students stress the importance of supporting veterans

“We’re able to help out in so many ways, whether it’s a home visit with a veteran or it’s a big scale thing like a fish fry and fundraising, we really get to see how we can impact just one person or the entire community, and for me, that’s so rewarding,” said Campbell Jones, a senior at Naperville Central High School.

While they were proud recipients, they said their work is not about getting recognition.

“If we had never been recognized before, it wouldn’t matter. I do it because I feel like it’s my duty as a citizen to give back to those who sacrificed their lives to keep us safe,” said John Reardon, a senior at Naperville North High School.

VFW commander praises veterans clubs

VFW Commander Staci Boyer commended the students for their service and care for local veterans.

“They come in, they volunteer their time, and they go above and beyond every time they’re here. And it makes me so happy and hopeful that we have the next generation stepping forward to do that,” said Boyer.

Officials said they hope the students’ work inspires more acts of kindness in Naperville and beyond.

The high schoolers are just one of several people in the community who have received KidsMatter’s Make Kindness Count Award.

Additional recipients include:

Dr. Adrian Talley, Superintendent, Indian Prairie School District 204

Dr. Laura Bokar, CEO, Fox Valley Institute

Andrea Coates, Director of Recreation and Facilities, Naperville Park District

Tien & Tai Nghiem, Founders, En Español

Carson Lux, Physical Therapist, Athletico Physical Therapy

Fry Family YMCA Advisory Board

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