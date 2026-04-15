Naperville Painted Tree closes as part of nationwide shutdown

The Painted Tree Boutiques in Naperville has closed, as the company abruptly shuttered all of its stores nationwide.

Local store manager expresses sadness over notification of closure

In a Facebook post overnight, the store manager of the Naperville location at 240 Rte. 59 spoke about learning of the business’s plans to cease operations, calling it a “disheartening day.”

“Not only did we have to bid farewell to the talented shop owners who populated our stores, but we also had to part ways with our valued staff members who were like family,” the post read.

Multiple media outlets have noted the company attributed the nationwide closure to “rising costs, shifting market conditions, and the evolving nature in how people shop.”

One-stop shop to visit a variety of vendors

The Painted Tree Boutiques were a spot that vendors could pay a monthly fee for space to sell their wares, allowing for “hundreds of shops, all under one roof,” as promoted on the company’s website. It gave local entrepreneurs, many of whom also have Etsy shops, a retail space to design their own booths and showcase their products for sale.

The company got its start in Arkansas in 2015, eventually growing to include more than 40 locations across the country.

The Naperville location had opened in November of 2020.

‘Continued success’ wished to Painted Tree vendors

The Naperville store manager expressed appreciation for their colleagues, noting they would be missed, and wished the best to the vendors who had used the space.

“Although our paths may cross again, I wish everyone continued success and perseverance in pursuing their small business aspirations,” the post read.

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