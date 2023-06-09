Naperville Park Board elects officers for 2023-2024

The Naperville Park Board held its annual officer elections at its regular meeting on Thursday, June 8. Mary Gibson and Leslie Ruffing were reelected as president and vice president, respectively.

Gibson joined the board in 2021 and immediately served as vice president. She was then elected as president in 2022 and will now continue to serve in that role until the summer of 2024.

Ruffing has been on the board of commissioners since 2021 and was elected as vice president in 2022. After Thursday’s meeting, she’ll continue to serve as vice president until the summer of 2024.

Also at the meeting, Park District Director of Finance, Sue Stanish was elected as board treasurer, while Executive Administrative Assistant, Bridget Tuft was elected as board secretary.

