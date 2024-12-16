Naperville Park Board recognizes local Eagle Scouts      

Five local Eagle Scouts were recognized recently for undertaking projects that have beautified parks and green spaces across the Naperville Park District.

Park board applauds Eagle Scout projects

The Park Board has issued each of the scouts a certificate of appreciation for their completed projects, which were undertaken after a vetting process and discussions with district staffers to help flesh out conceptual ideas and specific needs.

Honorees included:

Natalie Dawes, who built and installed five duck boxes at three sites: May Watts Park, 804 S. Whispering Hills Drive; Hobson West Ponds, 1047 S. West St.; and Sportsman’s Park, 735 S. West St.

Libby High, who designed a communication board at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road

Lillian Jaglin, who filled more than 30 lawn bags with invasive plants — including garlic mustard and vines — at various sites

Brandon Kenny, who built and installed a bench at Heritage Woods, 1067 W. 5th Ave., which features loop trails and a nature preserve

Gabe Vischer, who built a new flower bed with an accompanying park identification sign at Wildflower Park, 606 Azalea Court

‘Grateful’ for scouts’ efforts

Park Board President Mary Gibson recognized each of the Eagle Scouts at a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12.

“Through their commitment to scouting, and serving their community, the individuals we are honoring developed essential leadership skills while networking with others and making lifelong connections,” Gibson said.

In her remarks during the brief awards recognition, Gibson also shared the importance of Eagle Scout projects across the district’s various sites.

“Naperville Park District is grateful to the many scouts over the years who have chosen to complete their Eagle Scout projects with us,” she said.

To this year’s honorees, Gibson said, “Thank you on a job well done. On behalf of the Park Board and staff, we really appreciate what you’ve done to improve our community.”

Photo courtesy: Naperville Park District – (L to R) Volunteer and Events Manager Becca Krzyszkowski, Gabe Vischer, Lillian Jaglin, Brandon Kenny, Board President Mary Gibson, Natalie Dawes, and Board Vice President Leslie Ruffing

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!