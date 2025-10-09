Naperville Park District considering $135 million referendum for new projects

The Naperville Park District held its first of a series of open houses on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Fort Hill Activity Center to gather public opinion on a potential referendum for the March 2026 ballot.

The referendum would ask voters if the park district should be authorized to issue $135 million in bonds to complete six proposed capital projects. This includes a new community activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, improvements at Nike Sports Complex, and seasonal outdoor ice rinks at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots parking lot.

Park district officials say the projects address a need for additional recreational programs in the community.

“We’ve heard for a number of years from residents as to the different types of park amenities and facilities that they would like the park district to consider. And we’re also seeing it in our programs where we’re having a lot of capacity challenges, large waitlists within popular programs. So we have put together a potential package to be able to address some of those areas,” said Brad Wilson, executive director of the Naperville Park District.

The package also features site improvements at Country Lakes Park, Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, and land acquisition at Walnut Ridge Park.

According to Wilson, the park district would look to finance the projects over 20 years.

“If approved, then for a homeowner of about a $500,000 home, we’re looking at about $139 per year or $12 a month as far as an increase in the taxes paid to the park district,” said Wilson.

Residents weigh in on new projects at park district open house

Several community members attended the initial open house to assess the park district’s plans and were able to provide written feedback.

One project that sparked some concerns with residents was the ice rinks at the garden plots. Several people worried that if implemented, it might limit their opportunities to garden.

However, Wilson said the project would not affect gardening, as the rinks would be seasonal.

“This would be something that would be in place during the non-gardening season, so the months of November through March, utilizing a parking lot that at the present time is not currently utilized in the winter,” he said.

Some community members voiced other needs not included in the park district’s plans, like Keana Yoshikawa, who said she’d like to see a public outdoor track built in the city.

“As a runner community member, we do have a need for a safe track for us to train all year long. That’s why I’m here,” said Yoshikawa.

More chances to share feedback at upcoming open houses

Wilson encouraged residents to attend upcoming open houses to voice their opinions to park district officials.

“We really want to hear from residents and hear their feedback about the projects that are being proposed,” said Wilson.

The next open house is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, at the park district’s South Maintenance Facility, with others planned for Oct. 15 and Oct. 21.

A final decision on the referendum is expected to be made at the end of the year.