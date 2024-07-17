Naperville Park District gets state grant for Frontier project; diverse business contractors sought 

Qualifying businesses owned by minorities, women, and people with disabilities are being encouraged to bid on forthcoming work on a playground renovation project at the Frontier Sports Complex, based on a resolution adopted at a recent Naperville Park Board meeting.

The Naperville Park District recently received a $181,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for the forthcoming work.

Business Enterprise Program

One provision of the state grant is the district adopts a Business Enterprise Program utilization program that openly seeks out businesses owned by the specific demographic groups.

The Illinois Commission on Equity and Inclusion has an explanation of the program and its intent on its website.

The program’s goal, according to the state agency, is to assist “underrepresented businesses” in entering the competitive bidding environment on government projects so that the demographic groups will have the means to “increase their capacity, grow revenue and enhance credentials.”

‘Remove any doubt’

A memo from Naperville Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson outlined the linkage between the state grant and the Business Enterprise Program. It was included in the park board’s packet for the meeting on Thursday, July 11, when action was taken.

“To remove any doubt as to fulfilling the grant requirement, the park district plans to re-adopt a Business Enterprise Program utilization plan … for this specific project, which is being funded in part by a state of Illinois grant,” Wilson wrote.

What the project entails

A day after the park board’s stamp of approval, the district posted its official advertisement for bid for the Frontier Sports Complex work. As noted in the posting, bids will be accepted through 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Following the deadline, bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The work at the Frontier Sports Complex site has been included in the park district’s current capital plan.

As noted in the bid posting, there are a number of components to the playground renovation project, including the removal and installation of existing and replacement structures that are tailored to children ages 2 to 12.

Other technical aspects of the project will include site grading, landscape restoration and concrete curbing, among other tasks.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!