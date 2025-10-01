Naperville Park District holding open houses on potential funding referendum

The Naperville Park District is hosting five open houses this month about a potential referendum being considered for the March 17, 2026 ballot, which would seek approval for a funding proposal.

Funding for potential capital improvements

The funding would be used for capital improvement projects within the park district that the public had expressed interest in. Those include more trails and open space, indoor recreation space with aquatics, and site improvements at several parks.

At the open houses, residents can talk with park district staff and learn more about the potential projects.

Dates for the open houses

The open houses will be held on the following dates:

Thursday, Oct. 2 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr., in the multipurpose rooms

– 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr., in the multipurpose rooms Saturday, Oct. 11 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., South Maintenance Facility, 3415 Book Rd., in the conference room

– 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., South Maintenance Facility, 3415 Book Rd., in the conference room Wednesday, Oct. 15 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr., in the multipurpose rooms

– 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr., in the multipurpose rooms Wednesday, Oct. 15 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr., in the multipurpose rooms

– 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr., in the multipurpose rooms Tuesday, Oct. 21 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., South Maintenance Facility, 3415 Book Rd., in the conference room

More info provided to residents in a letter

The Naperville Park District also sent additional information about the potential referendum and improvements being considered in a letter to residents that was sent out Sept. 24.

A public opinion survey on the matter will also be sent to all registered voter households in Naperville later this fall.

Additional information can be found on the park district’s website.

Image courtesy: Naperville Park District

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!