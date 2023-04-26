Naperville Park District hosting Park Pursuit for the first time

If you see a crowd of yellow t-shirt-clad folks dashing through parks in the downtown Naperville area next Thursday, May 4, don’t be alarmed. It’s all part of Park Pursuit, an event sponsored by the Illinois Park and Recreation Association (IPRA).

Park workers’ version of “The Amazing Race”

Park Pursuit is the IPRA version of “The Amazing Race,” geared toward park and recreation workers. This will be the 16th annual version of the event, and the first time it’s been held in Naperville, hosted by the Naperville Park District.

“We are excited to host this fun event, where recreation professionals from across the state are able to enjoy fun competition and team building,” said Naperville Park District Superintendent of Recreation Jackie Gonzalez in a news release. “This is the first year that the event has sold out. We are proud to be able to plan this event in some of our beautiful parks for so many of our colleagues from other communities.”

About 300 park and recreation professionals will be taking part in this year’s event, with 40 orange-shirted volunteers on the scene as well.

Details about Park Pursuit

The foot pursuit will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It consists of a series of mental and physical challenges for each team of four to complete along the way. Upon completion of each task, participants will get a clue for the next stop.

Each team member will get a course map, needed materials, t-shirt and lunch.

The event is meant to promote team building, recreation, and some healthy competition.

logo design: Chris Daleen, Naperville Park District

