Naperville Park District hosts opening celebration for Naper Commons Park

The Naperville Park District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for Naper Commons Park. The new space is located at 2323 Weatherbee Lane in the heart of the new Naper Commons subdivision in northeast Naperville.

“We have a playground with pour-in-place surfacing,” said Naperville Park District Director of Planning Eric Shutes. “We have a basketball court, we have shelters and a plaza, along with lawn amphitheaters and also native plantings.”

Naper Commons Park has playground equipment for older and younger children, including a zipline, spinners, a seesaw, and standards like swings and slides.

Safety is key

Along with the amenities on hand, the park district emphasized safety when designing the space.

“We have split rail fencing to ensure children stay within the park area,” said Shutes. “We also have these really nice natural berm areas so parents and children can participate and play in these special areas within the park.”

Park design input from residents

Shutes called the park design process “quite unique,” as the concept plan was created before residents moved into their new homes.

“They knew exactly what type of park and all the amenities they’re going to enjoy with their family,” said Shutes.

Local residents at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting were treated to some Culver’s ice cream to celebrate their new park.

“We were not only able to have the beautiful playground and park site that we’re offering, but something sweet to enjoy the moment of the ribbon cutting today,” said Shutes.

