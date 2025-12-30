Naperville Park District, KidsMatter to co-host annual Community Job Fair

In collaboration with KidsMatter, the Naperville Park District hosts the annual Community Job Fair to connect individuals 15 and older with employers in the Naperville area.

The 2026 Naperville Community Job Fair is set for Saturday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Hill Activity Center located at 20 Fort Hill Drive in Naperville.

Connecting job seekers with local businesses

The annual job fair helps job seekers find full-time, part-time, and seasonal work in the Naperville area. This free event is open to anyone from high school students over the age of 15 to senior adults.

Attendees can speak directly with hiring managers about job openings and make connections with local organizations. Additionally, the “Career Center” is a resource available to attendees to have their resumes reviewed, practice interviewing skills, and learn financial literacy.

New interactive panels featured at the 2026 job fair

New this year, the Community Job Fair will also host two panel discussions with business professionals representing major Career Clusters in Illinois.

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, Nicor Gas, Career Networking Center, and Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise sponsor the 2026 Community Job Fair.

