Naperville Park District now collecting donated children’s winter clothes

Do you have winter clothes your children have outgrown cluttering your closets? The Naperville Park District is asking local residents to put those items to good use. Now through January 31, the organization is inviting anyone with spare coats, gloves and other seasonal essentials to take part in their winter clothes drive for children ages newborn to 12 years old at the Fort Hill Activity Center.

Items Needed Clothing and coats (sizes 0 to 3 months up to adult medium)

Winter Gloves (sizes 3 to 6 months up to adult medium)

New Diapers (Sizes 0 to 6)

New socks, new underwear, and pajamas (we accept pajamas in new or gently-used condition)

Shoes, boots, sneakers, and sandals

New hygiene items

Unopened diapers, pull-ups, and diaper wipes

More essential items

Winter Clothes Drop-off Hours and Location

Donors can drop items off during normal operating of operation at 20 Fort Hill Drive in Naperville:

Monday-Friday, 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Clothes Drive Partner

The clothes drive is in partnership with the not-for-profit Cradles to Crayons in an effort to keep more than 100,000 Chicagoland children warm this winter. According to the organization’s website, government safety net programs support only three of four basic needs – food, housing and energy – and not clothing or other essential items. Cradles to Crayons gives children living in homeless or low-income situations such items in order to “thrive at home, school and at play.”

