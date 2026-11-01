Naperville Park District offering ways to give back to the community

Looking for ways to connect with and give back to your community? The Naperville Park District has five opportunities to give back this autumn.

Give the Gift of Recreation

Giving Tuesday is December 1, and it’s a great opportunity to help make recreation accessible to more Naperville residents. Donations to the Naperville Park District’s Fee Assistance Program help offset the cost of programs and memberships for residents experiencing financial hardship. If you’d like to make a difference in your community this holiday season, please consider making a donation.

Make a Child’s Holiday Special

Naperville Park District Park Police invite the community to donate to this year’s DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign. New, unwrapped toys are being collected at various Park District locations and will be distributed to thousands of children in the region this holiday season. The Park District appreciates the generosity of Naperville residents as they make the holidays brighter for local children in need

Charity on the golf course

Golfers are invited to close out the 2026 golf season at the annual Turkey Shoot golf tournament on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22. As part of the tradition of the Turkey Shoot, all participants can choose to receive a prize turkey or donate its value to local nonprofit organization, Operation Support Our Troops. Registration for the event is by lottery, which will take place at Naperbrook Golf Course on Saturday, November 14 at 9:00 a.m.

Volunteer with Us

Volunteer with the Naperville Park District and help give back to your community. Throughout the year, the Park District relies on volunteers to help make programs and events successful, keep local parks beautiful, and provide amazing recreation experiences for everyone.

Register for Winter Programs

Winter is just around the corner and it’s almost time to register for winter programs. The 2026-2027 Winter Program Guide will be available on the park district’s website beginning December 2, and residents can begin registering December 7. Give your child an engaging experience with one of our Winter and Spring Break Camps or register for an activity you want to try.